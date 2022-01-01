Lyon Gaultier is a deserter in the Foreign Legion arriving in the USA entirely hard up. He finds his brother between life and death and his sister-in-law without the money needed to heal her husband and to maintain her child. To earn the money needed, Gaultier decides to take part in some very dangerous clandestine fights.
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|Leon Gaultier
|Harrison Page
|Joshua Eldridge
|Deborah Rennard
|Cynthia
|Ashley Johnson
|Nicole Gaultier
|Brian Thompson
|Russell
|Lisa Pelikan
|Hélène Gaultier
