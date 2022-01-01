1991

Lionheart

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 10th, 1991

Studio

Universal Pictures

Lyon Gaultier is a deserter in the Foreign Legion arriving in the USA entirely hard up. He finds his brother between life and death and his sister-in-law without the money needed to heal her husband and to maintain her child. To earn the money needed, Gaultier decides to take part in some very dangerous clandestine fights.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van DammeLeon Gaultier
Harrison PageJoshua Eldridge
Deborah RennardCynthia
Ashley JohnsonNicole Gaultier
Brian ThompsonRussell
Lisa PelikanHélène Gaultier

View Full Cast >

Images