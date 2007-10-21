Lions for Lambs

Three stories told simultaneous in ninety minutes of real time: a Republican Senator who's a presidential hopeful gives an hour-long interview to a skeptical television reporter, detailing a strategy for victory in Afghanistan; two special forces ambushed on an Afghani ridge await rescue as Taliban forces close in; a poli-sci professor at a California college invites a student to re-engage.
|Meryl Streep
|Janine Roth
|Tom Cruise
|Senator Jasper Irving
|Michael Peña
|Ernest
|Andrew Garfield
|Todd Hayes
|Peter Berg
|Wirey Pink
|Derek Luke
|Arian
View Full Cast >