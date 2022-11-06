1983

Liquid Sky

  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 14th, 1983

Studio

Z Films Inc.

Invisible aliens in a tiny flying saucer come to Earth looking for heroin. They land on top of a New York apartment inhabited by a drug dealer and her female, androgynous, bisexual nymphomaniac lover, a fashion model. The aliens soon find the human pheromones created in the brain during orgasm preferable to heroin, and the model's casual sex partners begin to disappear.

Cast

Paula E. SheppardAdrian
Susan DoukasSylvia
Bob BradyOwen
Jack AdalistVincent
Roy MacArthurJack
Anne CarlisleMargaret and Jimmy

View Full Cast >

Images