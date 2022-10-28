Lisa Stansfield: Live In Manchester

Not Available

2014 was clearly the year of Lisa Stansfield. After 10 years, she returned with her latest studio album “Seven” in January 2014, charted all over Europe and in the Top 15 in both UK and Germany. The success was followed by an extensive tour all over Europe and the remix album “Seven+”. Now it's time to continue that great success with the release of her brand-new live album “Live in Manchester” including recent songs like “Can't Dance” from the album “Seven” and classics like “All Around The World“ & “Change”.