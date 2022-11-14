Listen to Me: Untold Stories Beyond Hatred

Not Available

Being a gay Armenian- American Vahan Bournazian's life is a journey in search for his identity.Bournazian's mother and sister didn't accept his gay identity, but he was the only one to choose to keep his Armenian identity, moving to Armenia to stay. Another gay individual Tsomak had to leave Armenia because of her identity, after her LGBT friendly bar "DIY" was firebombed and she was also attacked."DIY's" attacks overshadowed the Armenian LGBT community. Vahan, Tsomak and 8 other LGBT Armenian individuals are coming out of the shadows by sharing with us about their childhood, identity, self-recognition and how they are relating with their family.