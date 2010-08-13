2010

Listen to Your Heart

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 13th, 2010

Studio

rebel one pictures

Danny Foster doesn't have much: an apartment as small as his paychecks, no family, and a struggling music career. Yet for him, "every day is a great day to be alive," an attitude he gained from his mother's unwavering optimism during her losing battle with cancer. It's love at first sight when Danny meets Ariana, a wealthy girl from Greenwich, CT who tragically cannot hear the music she inspires him to write. Ariana, hearing impaired since childhood, is torn between hanging onto the shelter her controlling mother provides and fighting for a love that, if given the chance, might just change her life

Cast

Cybill ShepherdVictoria
Shirley KnightGrandma Sam
Ernie SabellaTony
Matthew AlbrechtTyler
Alexia RasmussenAriana

View Full Cast >

Images