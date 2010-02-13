2010

Little Big Soldier

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 13th, 2010

Studio

Bona Entertainment

The story of a farmer forced into conscription, who has been looking to get out of the army ever since. His great chance arrives when he stumbles upon a wounded general from an enemy state, and he kidnaps him, intending to claim credit for the capture, which includes five "mu" of land, and most importantly, honorable discharge from the army.

Cast

Leehom WangThe Wei general
Steve YooPrince Wen
Peng LinThe Songstress
Do Yuk-MingGuard Wu
Ken LoGuard Yong
Yu Rong-GuangDeputy General Yu

View Full Cast >

Images