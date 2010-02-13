Little Big Soldier

The story of a farmer forced into conscription, who has been looking to get out of the army ever since. His great chance arrives when he stumbles upon a wounded general from an enemy state, and he kidnaps him, intending to claim credit for the capture, which includes five "mu" of land, and most importantly, honorable discharge from the army.
|Leehom Wang
|The Wei general
|Steve Yoo
|Prince Wen
|Peng Lin
|The Songstress
|Do Yuk-Ming
|Guard Wu
|Ken Lo
|Guard Yong
|Yu Rong-Guang
|Deputy General Yu
