2004

Little Black Book

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 5th, 2004

Studio

Blue Star Pictures

Determined to learn about her boyfriend's past relationships, Stacy -- who works for a talk show -- becomes a bona fide snoop. With her colleague, Barb, Stacy gets the names of Derek's ex-lovers and interviews them, supposedly for an upcoming show. But what she learns only adds to her confusion, and her plans begin to unravel when she befriends one of the women.

Cast

Brittany MurphyStacy
Holly HunterBarb
Kathy BatesKippie Kann
Ron LivingstonDerek
Kevin SussmanIra
Josie MaranLulu Fritz

View Full Cast >

Images