Not Available

Little Dorrit

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The series tells the story of Amy Dorrit, who spends her days earning money for the family and looking after her proud father, who is a long term inmate of Marshalsea debtors' prison in London. Amy and her family's world is transformed when her boss's son, Arthur Clennam, returns from overseas to solve his family's mysterious legacy and discovers that their lives are interlinked.

Cast

Claire FoyAmy Dorrit
Matthew MacfadyenArthur Clennam
Tom CourtenayMr. Dorrit
Emma PiersonFanny Dorrit
Alun ArmstrongFlintwinch
Judy ParfittMrs. Clennam

View Full Cast >

Images