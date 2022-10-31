Little Dorrit

The series tells the story of Amy Dorrit, who spends her days earning money for the family and looking after her proud father, who is a long term inmate of Marshalsea debtors' prison in London. Amy and her family's world is transformed when her boss's son, Arthur Clennam, returns from overseas to solve his family's mysterious legacy and discovers that their lives are interlinked.
|Claire Foy
|Amy Dorrit
|Matthew Macfadyen
|Arthur Clennam
|Tom Courtenay
|Mr. Dorrit
|Emma Pierson
|Fanny Dorrit
|Alun Armstrong
|Flintwinch
|Judy Parfitt
|Mrs. Clennam
