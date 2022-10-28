Little Girl Lost

This heart-wrenching story inspired by real events depicts the trials of the Brady family, who are trying desperately to adopt a helpless little girl they took in when she was in a foster care program. Clara and Tim Brady are in for the fight of their lives as they find that adopting Tella will not be so easy -- especially when social services puts her back into the care of her abusive father.
|Tess Harper
|Clara Brady
|Frederic Forrest
|Tim Brady
|Patricia Kalember
|Andrea Newman
|Lawrence Pressman
|Lester
|Christopher McDonald
|Wolff
|Sandy Martin
|Violet Young
View Full Cast >