1988

Little Girl Lost

  • Drama

Release Date

April 24th, 1988

This heart-wrenching story inspired by real events depicts the trials of the Brady family, who are trying desperately to adopt a helpless little girl they took in when she was in a foster care program. Clara and Tim Brady are in for the fight of their lives as they find that adopting Tella will not be so easy -- especially when social services puts her back into the care of her abusive father.

Cast

Tess HarperClara Brady
Frederic ForrestTim Brady
Patricia KalemberAndrea Newman
Lawrence PressmanLester
Christopher McDonaldWolff
Sandy MartinViolet Young

