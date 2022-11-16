Little Girls Blue Part 2: A Touch of Blue

Not Available

Released for the summer from the confines of a strict boarding school, a bevy of young finishing-school lovelies are transplanted to a summer camp full of randy counselors and shady thickets perfect for brushing up on human anatomy and comparative sexual analysis. The girls quickly work their way through the team of counselors. The sex is sleazy, free, fast and loose - and brings back a time when the only people who even thought of using condoms were those whose girls weren't on the pill. Featuring the seldom-seen but fabulous Barbara Klouds - this is far and wide agreed to be some of her best work indeed. (The movie credits Joanna Williams as Writer and Director, but that is a sobriquet for Maria Lease.)