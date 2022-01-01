1991

Little Man Tate

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 5th, 1991

Studio

Orion Pictures

Dede is a sole parent trying to bring up her son Fred. When it is discovered that Fred is a genius, she is determined to ensure that Fred has all the opportunities that he needs, and that he is not taken advantage of by people who forget that his extremely powerful intellect is harboured in the body and emotions of a child.

Cast

Jodie FosterDede Tate
Dianne WiestJane Grierson
Adam Hann-ByrdFred Tate
Harry Connick Jr.Eddie
David Hyde PierceGarth Emmerick
Debi MazarGina

