Little Man Tate

Dede is a sole parent trying to bring up her son Fred. When it is discovered that Fred is a genius, she is determined to ensure that Fred has all the opportunities that he needs, and that he is not taken advantage of by people who forget that his extremely powerful intellect is harboured in the body and emotions of a child.
|Jodie Foster
|Dede Tate
|Dianne Wiest
|Jane Grierson
|Adam Hann-Byrd
|Fred Tate
|Harry Connick Jr.
|Eddie
|David Hyde Pierce
|Garth Emmerick
|Debi Mazar
|Gina
View Full Cast >