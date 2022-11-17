Little Man, Time and the Troubadour

Not Available

Born in Abkhazia and raised in Soviet Georgia, Sipa Labakhua had to flee with his family to Moscow when the USSR collapsed and war broke out early 90’s. Years after his untimely return to his warridden birthplace, Sipa takes to the road with his autobiographical one-man marionette show. While provoking audiences with his own history of displacement and war, he collects the personal memories and dreams of people from different backgrounds: Abkhazian nationalists, Orthodox priests, Syrian refugees, Georgian farmers and Russian hippies.