2009

Little Nicholas

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 2009

Studio

SCOPE Pictures

Nicolas has a happy existence, parents who love him, a great group of friends with whom he has great fun, and all he wants is that nothing to changes... However, one day, he overhears a conversation that leads him to believe that his life might change forever, his mother is pregnant!. He panics and envisions the worst: soon a little brother will...

Cast

Valérie LemercierLa mère de Nicolas
Kad MeradLe père de Nicolas
Sandrine KiberlainLa maîtresse
François-Xavier DemaisonLe bouillon
Michel DuchaussoyLe directeur
Daniel PrévostM. Moucheboume

View Full Cast >

Images