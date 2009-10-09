Little Nicholas

Nicolas has a happy existence, parents who love him, a great group of friends with whom he has great fun, and all he wants is that nothing to changes... However, one day, he overhears a conversation that leads him to believe that his life might change forever, his mother is pregnant!. He panics and envisions the worst: soon a little brother will...
|Valérie Lemercier
|La mère de Nicolas
|Kad Merad
|Le père de Nicolas
|Sandrine Kiberlain
|La maîtresse
|François-Xavier Demaison
|Le bouillon
|Michel Duchaussoy
|Le directeur
|Daniel Prévost
|M. Moucheboume
