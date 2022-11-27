Little Pim: Get Up and Go! - Russian for Kids

Not Available

See Little Pim and friends waking up, going to bed, and find out what they're all smiling about. Children will learn more than 60 words and phrases for their morning and night time routines. Little Pim is a fun, award-winning series designed to introduce foreign languages to toddlers and preschoolers. Get Up and Go features Little Pim, a lovable, animated panda who teaches Russian to children through a combination of animation, and live action of real kids doing everyday activities.