Little Pim: Let's Count - Italian for Kids

Once kids learn to count to ten, they want to do it again and again. Join Little Pim and friends as they count fun objects - from ladybugs to lollipops. Children will learn more than 60 Italian words and phrases for use in counting! Little Pim is a fun, award-winning series designed to introduce foreign languages to toddlers and preschoolers. Let's Count features Little Pim, a lovable, animated panda who teaches Italian to children through a combination of animation, and live action of real kids doing everyday activities. Make sure you check out our five other Italian episodes from Little Pim! Little Pim is also available in other languages.