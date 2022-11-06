Little Superman

World War II Japan...the Japanese military learn that the Chinese government has stolen some secret military plans and that they will attempt to send them to Hong Kong via Macau. When a respected Chinese officer is ambushed, he must rely on his old friend (played by 'Bruce Liang' ) to help him overthrow the Japanese and successfully send the plans to Hong Kong.
|James Nam Gung-Fan
|Colonel Keno
|Hon Gwok-Choi
|Pang's gang
|Wong Yuen-San
|Mang Hoi
|John Cheung Ng-Long
|Tony Leung Siu-Hung
