Little Superman

    Ocean Pictures

    World War II Japan...the Japanese military learn that the Chinese government has stolen some secret military plans and that they will attempt to send them to Hong Kong via Macau. When a respected Chinese officer is ambushed, he must rely on his old friend (played by 'Bruce Liang' ) to help him overthrow the Japanese and successfully send the plans to Hong Kong.

    		James Nam Gung-FanColonel Keno
    		Hon Gwok-ChoiPang's gang
    		Wong Yuen-San
    		Mang Hoi
    		John Cheung Ng-Long
    		Tony Leung Siu-Hung

