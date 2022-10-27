Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

In Enchanted Parade, Akko, Lotte and Sucy, having gotten in trouble yet again, are forced to team up with three other troublemakers; Amanda O'Neill, Constance Braunschweig Albrechtsburger and Jasmineka Antonenko, and must make an annual witch parade a success or else face expulsion.
|Megumi Han
|Akko Kagari (voice)
|Fumiko Orikasa
|Lotte Yansson (voice)
|Michiyo Murase
|Sucy Manbavaran (voice)
|Yōko Hikasa
|Diana Cavendish (voice)
|Noriko Hidaka
|Professor Ursula (voice)
|Arisa Shida
|Amanda O'Neill (voice)
View Full Cast >