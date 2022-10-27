Not Available

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Good Smile Company

In Enchanted Parade, Akko, Lotte and Sucy, having gotten in trouble yet again, are forced to team up with three other troublemakers; Amanda O'Neill, Constance Braunschweig Albrechtsburger and Jasmineka Antonenko, and must make an annual witch parade a success or else face expulsion.

Cast

Megumi HanAkko Kagari (voice)
Fumiko OrikasaLotte Yansson (voice)
Michiyo MuraseSucy Manbavaran (voice)
Yōko HikasaDiana Cavendish (voice)
Noriko HidakaProfessor Ursula (voice)
Arisa ShidaAmanda O'Neill (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images