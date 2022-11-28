Live at the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh

Not Available

Recorded as part of the Edinburgh Festival of Popular Music on 17th September 1976, 'Live at the Playhouse Theatre' gives fans an exhilarating view of Elton at the height of his '70s popularity, having just enjoyed his first UK #1 single with 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart.' This electrifying solo performance kicks off with Skyline Pigeon (taken from 'Empty Sky') before ending with a riotous version of 'Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)'. The setlist rips through classic after classic, including 'Rocket Man,' 'Daniel and 'Bennie and the Jets.' It was also the first time Elton performed 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' solo. Climbing on his piano and stomping his way through this virtuoso performance, Elton leaves every ounce of himself on the stage, in a classic concert that was to be the last time he would perform a full show for another 7 months.