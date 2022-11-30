Live Fast, Draw Yung

Not Available

Described by LA Times as the 'Foremost Doodler of Rap', this hilariously endearing film follows 7-year-old rap portraitist, Yung Lenox, and his Dad, Skip - an unconventional artistic duo simultaneously navigating the tumultuous worlds of rap and modern-day-parenting. Through Lenox's eyes, ears and encounters with Kool Keith and Cam'ron, the film presents an innocent entry point into the idolized and often explicit world of hip hop. It reconsiders the age-old parental advisory debate and realities of a kid growing up in an adult world. As Skip confronts criticism about his intentions and parenting, Lenox remains unfazed. He isn't listening to any of it. In his world, art is 'medium important' compared to school, Lego's and Minecraft. And that's why the kid is everyone's favorite artist.