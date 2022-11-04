Live! From Death Row

Convicted killer Laurence Dvorak grants an exclusive last interview to TV newswoman Alana Powers shortly before his scheduled execution. Urbane and unrepentant, he seems almost mild at first. But Dvorak's real intention is revealed when he takes Powers, her crew and two guards hostage, and demands that the television network broadcast an execution - live.
|Joanna Cassidy
|Alana Powers
|Bruce Davison
|Laurence Dvorak
|Art LaFleur
|Lockart
|Calvin Levels
|Kenny Nevins
|Julio Oscar Mechoso
|Reyes
|Kathleen Wilhoite
|Lorraine
View Full Cast >