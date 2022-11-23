Live in Glastonbury 2010

Not Available

Epic space rock may just jettison the Pyramid stage into the stratosphere when Muse headline Saturday night at Glastonbury. Having blasted their hometown of Teignmouth Devon last year with a homecoming not to be forgotton, Muse return to Glastonbury where they previously played "the best gig of their lives" in 2004. Touring with U2, Muse's live show has been around the globe and then some in recent times, stunning audiences with their extravagant lightshow and the power of tracks from their 2009 album, The Resistance. Expect Matt Bellamy's falsetto to reach grandiose heights when they rock the main stage.