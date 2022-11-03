Loca por el circo

The movie tells the story of Teresa, a girl who works at the circus with a children's show but faces his father because he does not want to become a clown. In their flight takes refuge in the town where Paulina, her twin sister works as a teacher and is forced by circumstances to replace her at school. While Teresa is a fun and outgoing girl, Paulina is the opposite.
|Teresa Rabal
|Teresa / Paulina
|Rafael Alonso
|Miguel Ayones
|Valeriano Andrés
|Don Pelayo
|Marisol Ayuso
|Felisa
View Full Cast >