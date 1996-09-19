1996

Loch Ness

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 19th, 1996

Studio

PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

Dr. Dempsey is an American scientist who has become a skeptic. He isn't enthusiastic to be sent by his employer to Scotland to (dis)prove the existence of the Loch Ness monster. He finds the locals stubborn, 'primitive' and all but hospitable, not in the least because the Nessie legend is the only tourist attraction. He still gets romantically attracted by his independent inn-keeper Laura, and both her kid and his local assistant end up making him face a small family of Nessie-dinosaurs, but is this to be made public?

Cast

Joely RichardsonLaura
Ian HolmWater Bailiff
Kirsty GrahamIsabel
James FrainAdrian Foote
Keith AllenGordon Shoals
Nick BrimbleAndy Maclean

