1999

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 4th, 1999

Studio

Summit Entertainment

A fast paced comedy about a card sharp and his unwillingly enlisted friends, who need to make a lot of cash quick after losing a sketchy poker match. To do this they decide to pull a heist on a small-time gang who happen to be operating out of the flat next door. Lots of British humor, off the wall characters, and a line up of unbelievable scenes put director Guy Ritchie on the map.

Cast

Jason FlemyngTom
Dexter FletcherSoap
Nick MoranEddie
Jason StathamBacon
Vinnie JonesBig Chris
StingJD

