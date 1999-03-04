Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

A fast paced comedy about a card sharp and his unwillingly enlisted friends, who need to make a lot of cash quick after losing a sketchy poker match. To do this they decide to pull a heist on a small-time gang who happen to be operating out of the flat next door. Lots of British humor, off the wall characters, and a line up of unbelievable scenes put director Guy Ritchie on the map.
|Jason Flemyng
|Tom
|Dexter Fletcher
|Soap
|Nick Moran
|Eddie
|Jason Statham
|Bacon
|Vinnie Jones
|Big Chris
|Sting
|JD
