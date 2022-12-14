1989

Lock Up

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 3rd, 1989

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Frank Leone is nearing the end of his prison term for a relatively minor crime. Just before he is paroled, however, Warden Drumgoole takes charge. Drumgoole was assigned to a hell-hole prison after his administration was publicly humiliated by Leone, and has now arrived on the scene to ensure that Leone never sees the light of day.

Cast

Donald SutherlandWarden Drumgoole
John AmosCaptain Meissner
Sonny LandhamChink Weber
Tom SizemoreDallas
Frank McRaeEclipse
Darlanne FluegelMelissa

