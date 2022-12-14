Frank Leone is nearing the end of his prison term for a relatively minor crime. Just before he is paroled, however, Warden Drumgoole takes charge. Drumgoole was assigned to a hell-hole prison after his administration was publicly humiliated by Leone, and has now arrived on the scene to ensure that Leone never sees the light of day.
|Donald Sutherland
|Warden Drumgoole
|John Amos
|Captain Meissner
|Sonny Landham
|Chink Weber
|Tom Sizemore
|Dallas
|Frank McRae
|Eclipse
|Darlanne Fluegel
|Melissa
