“Smashed up images, beginnings and ends of shots, interventions at different levels, reframings, various formats (8mm, Super 8, 16mm ...), blurred images, flashes of color and light. Crackling visions. Visions and derisions of the filmmaker’s life, filmed in Super-8 and embedded into banal 16mm images from Zorro or porn films. An illusion play of shots reworked on the optical printer. The sound, quieter, like another layer of memory, is filled with well-known songs. Something else thus unfolds in the contrapuntal contrast between picture and sound.”⁠ — Michel Amarger