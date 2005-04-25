Lola the Truck Driving Woman

A beautiful single woman finds herself into the world of violence and drug trafficking when her father is murdered for refusing to put his truck to the service of a powerful cartel, with protections at high police levels. Knowing the local officials will not serve out justice, she takes matters into her own hands. Armed with a machine gun, she'll attempt to get revenge by her own hands - but the enemy has more firepower than her.
|Rosa Gloria Chagoyan
|Rolando Fernández
|Irma Serrano
|Emilio Fernández
|Comandante Prieto
|Emilio Fernández
|Edna Bolkan
View Full Cast >