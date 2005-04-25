2005

Lola the Truck Driving Woman

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Comedy

April 25th, 2005

Scope Films

A beautiful single woman finds herself into the world of violence and drug trafficking when her father is murdered for refusing to put his truck to the service of a powerful cartel, with protections at high police levels. Knowing the local officials will not serve out justice, she takes matters into her own hands. Armed with a machine gun, she'll attempt to get revenge by her own hands - but the enemy has more firepower than her.

Rosa Gloria Chagoyan
Rolando Fernández
Irma Serrano
Emilio FernándezComandante Prieto
Emilio Fernández
Edna Bolkan

