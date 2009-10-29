London Dreams

They were childhood friends. But they had little in common except their family's vague connection with music. While Arjun's life was consumed by a passionate drive to get on stage and realize his grandfather's unfulfilled dream, Mannu had little interest in his music tutor father's instruments and was content with remaining a child at heart with no higher ambition than enjoying the good things.
|Salman Khan
|Mannu
|Ajay Devgn
|Arjun
|Aditya Roy Kapoor
|Zoheb Hayaat Khan
|Asin Thottumkal
|Priya
|Rannvijay Singh
|Wasim Hayaat Khan
|Om Puri
|Mr. Khosla
View Full Cast >