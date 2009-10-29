2009

London Dreams

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 29th, 2009

Studio

Blockbuster Movie Entertainers

They were childhood friends. But they had little in common except their family's vague connection with music. While Arjun's life was consumed by a passionate drive to get on stage and realize his grandfather's unfulfilled dream, Mannu had little interest in his music tutor father's instruments and was content with remaining a child at heart with no higher ambition than enjoying the good things.

Cast

Salman KhanMannu
Ajay DevgnArjun
Aditya Roy KapoorZoheb Hayaat Khan
Asin ThottumkalPriya
Rannvijay SinghWasim Hayaat Khan
Om PuriMr. Khosla

View Full Cast >

Images