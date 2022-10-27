Not Available

London Road

  • Adventure
  • Music
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

London Road documents the events of 2006, when the quiet rural town of Ipswich was shattered by the discovery of the bodies of five women. The residents of London Road had struggled for years with frequent soliciting and kerb-crawling on their street. When a local resident was charged and then convicted of the murders, the community grappled with what it meant to be at the epicentre of this tragedy.

Cast

Tom HardyTaxi Driver Mark
Olivia ColmanJulie
Kate FleetwoodVicky
Janet HenfreyIvy
Gillian BevanColette McBeth
Jenny GallowayMargaret

