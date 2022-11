Not Available

After a six-year absence, Ned Blessing (Brad Johnson) returns to his hometown with his sidekick, Crecencio (Luis Avalos). There he finds a lawless hell-hole governed only by six-shooters and fists. No one in town is willing to stand up to the Borgers, a despicable clan that rules the town with brutality and bullets. Into this charged atmosphere ride Ned and Crecencio to take on the Borgers with only the help of a mysterious Indian (Wes Studi) and the town coward (Tom Scott).