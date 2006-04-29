In the late 1940's, Martha Beck and Raymond Fernandez were America's notorious "Lonely Hearts Killers". Their lethal scam was simple; they would swindle and then viciously murder lovelorn war widows who would answer their personal ads in which Ray would describe himself as a sexy Latin Lover. Based on a true story.
|James Gandolfini
|Charles Hildebrandt
|Salma Hayek
|Martha Beck
|Jared Leto
|Raymond Martinez Fernandez
|Laura Dern
|Rene
|Michael Gaston
|D.A. Hunt
|Dan Byrd
|Eddie Robinson
