2006

Lonely Hearts

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 29th, 2006

Studio

Millennium Films

In the late 1940's, Martha Beck and Raymond Fernandez were America's notorious "Lonely Hearts Killers". Their lethal scam was simple; they would swindle and then viciously murder lovelorn war widows who would answer their personal ads in which Ray would describe himself as a sexy Latin Lover. Based on a true story.

Cast

James GandolfiniCharles Hildebrandt
Salma HayekMartha Beck
Jared LetoRaymond Martinez Fernandez
Laura DernRene
Michael GastonD.A. Hunt
Dan ByrdEddie Robinson

