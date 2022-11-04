Long and Winding Road

Two different men each find their true meanings in life. Leslie and Tony, two lower middle-class bachelors, are bosom friends. Leslie is a wandering soul who seems unable to settle down. He give got fired and his girlfriend left him. Tony is a frustrating musician and a part-time worker at an elderly home. He doesn't like old people, but works there only to get close to his dream girl WAI.
|Leslie Cheung
|Tony Leung Ka-Fai
|Rosamund Kwan
|Winnie Tsang
|Michael Wong
|Dayo Wong
|Marianne Chan
View Full Cast >