Long and Winding Road

    Win's Film Co.

    Two different men each find their true meanings in life. Leslie and Tony, two lower middle-class bachelors, are bosom friends. Leslie is a wandering soul who seems unable to settle down. He give got fired and his girlfriend left him. Tony is a frustrating musician and a part-time worker at an elderly home. He doesn't like old people, but works there only to get close to his dream girl WAI.

    		Leslie Cheung
    		Tony Leung Ka-Fai
    		Rosamund KwanWinnie Tsang
    		Michael Wong
    		Dayo Wong
    		Marianne Chan

