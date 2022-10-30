Not Available

Long Arm of the Law

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bo Ho Films Co., Ltd.

An ultra-violent and ultra-gritty tale of desperate Chinese would-be jewel thieves hoping to make a quick, effortless score in Hong Kong. Naturally, things go afoul, and the gang must hide out until the heat dies down, besmirched with the blood of an undercover cop. A progenitor of sorts of both "City on Fire" and "Reservoir Dogs," but lacking the romantic melodrama of the former and the hipster staginess of the latter. Winner of Hong Kong Film Awards for both Best Film and Best Director. Spawned a franchise with three sequels.

Cast

Tommy Wong Kwong-LeungCID Officer [cameo]
Ben LamCop
Chan GingRooster
Ng Hoi-TinInspector Li
Alex Ng Hong-LingSwitch Blade
Lam WaiHo Yiu-Tung

