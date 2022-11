Not Available

There's only one way to get ahead in life, and that's putting in Long Hard Hours at work, and the Lucas Men prove that. A late-night business meeting between Drew Dixon, Jake Morgan, Max Adonis, and Rafael Alencar turns hot and heavy. Drake Rogers offers his body to Andrey Vic And Jeffrey Lloyd for a promotion. Andre Donovan bottoms for Arad Winwin to earn a raise. And Riley Mitchel services his bosses Dylan James and Dirk Caber.