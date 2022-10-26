Not Available

Long Way North

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Drama

Det Danske Filminstitut

1892, Saint Petersburg. Sasha, a young Russian aristocrat, has always been fascinated by her grandfather's life as an adventurer. A renowned explorer, he designed a magnificent arctic ship, but he hasn't returned from his last expedition to the North Pole. To save her family's honor, Sasha runs away. Headed towards the Great North, she follows her grandfather's trail in search of his famous ship.

Christa ThéretSasha
Féodor AtkineOloukine
Antony HicklingLarson
Thomas SagolsKatch
Rémi CaillebotLarson
Loïc HoudréLund

