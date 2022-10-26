Long Way North

1892, Saint Petersburg. Sasha, a young Russian aristocrat, has always been fascinated by her grandfather's life as an adventurer. A renowned explorer, he designed a magnificent arctic ship, but he hasn't returned from his last expedition to the North Pole. To save her family's honor, Sasha runs away. Headed towards the Great North, she follows her grandfather's trail in search of his famous ship.
|Christa Théret
|Sasha
|Féodor Atkine
|Oloukine
|Antony Hickling
|Larson
|Thomas Sagols
|Katch
|Rémi Caillebot
|Larson
|Loïc Houdré
|Lund
