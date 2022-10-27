1981

Looker

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 29th, 1981

Studio

The Ladd Company

Plastic surgeon Larry Roberts performs a series of minor alterations on a group of models who are seeking perfection. The operations are a resounding success. But when someone starts killing his beautiful patients, Dr. Roberts becomes suspicious and starts investigating. What he uncovers are the mysterious - and perhaps murderous - activities of a high-tech computer company called Digital Matrix.

Cast

Albert FinneyDr. Larry Roberts
James CoburnJohn Reston
Susan DeyCindy Fairmont
Leigh Taylor-YoungJennifer Long
Dorian HarewoodLt. Masters
Darryl HickmanDr. Jim Belfield

View Full Cast >

Images