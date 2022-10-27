Plastic surgeon Larry Roberts performs a series of minor alterations on a group of models who are seeking perfection. The operations are a resounding success. But when someone starts killing his beautiful patients, Dr. Roberts becomes suspicious and starts investigating. What he uncovers are the mysterious - and perhaps murderous - activities of a high-tech computer company called Digital Matrix.
|Albert Finney
|Dr. Larry Roberts
|James Coburn
|John Reston
|Susan Dey
|Cindy Fairmont
|Leigh Taylor-Young
|Jennifer Long
|Dorian Harewood
|Lt. Masters
|Darryl Hickman
|Dr. Jim Belfield
View Full Cast >