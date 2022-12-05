Not Available

Three people were sitting in the cafe when the man enters. Not all saw the donkey, he has staked out. No one could remember what he ordered. Wherever he went, and no one knew. But a short time later, three people are dead “Looking Back is Grace” is a film. A story is told. People can be seen. And an animal also. The animal is somebody’s ride. Because of the rider, people’s lives change. Because of the person who causes these changes, again other people’s lives find an end. Some people’s lives are changed. Some people’s lives are ended. All in rather peculiar ways. “Looking Back is Grace” is a film. In this film, peculiar incidents, which happened some time ago, are shown.