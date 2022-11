Not Available

Looney Tunes Golden Collection: Volume 5 is a Looney Tunes collection on DVD. Following the pattern of one release each year of the previous volumes, it was released on October 30, 2007. Disc 1: Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. Disc 2: Fun-Filled Fairy Tales. Disc 3: Putting a Bob Clampett on It (All cartoons on this disc are directed by Bob Clampett). Disc 4: "The Early Daze" (Every cartoon on this disc is in black-and-white).