Looney Tunes Golden Collection, Vol. 6

Looney Tunes Golden Collection: Volume 6 is a four-disc DVD box set collection of Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons. Following the pattern of one release each year of the previous volumes, it was released on October 21, 2008. Disc 1: Looney Tunes All-Stars. Disc 2: Patriotic Pals. Disc 3: Bosko, Buddy and Merrie Melodies (All cartoons on this disc are in black-and-white). Disc 4: Most Requested Assorted Nuts and One-Shots (All cartoons on this disc, including bonus cartoons, are one-shots).