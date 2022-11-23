Looney Tunes: Spotlight Collection, Vol.7 Disc 1

Not Available

The beat goes on: Never be out of 'toon when you've got an animation collection crowded with as much crowd-pleasing laughter as this Two-Disc, 26-Title Lineup of Classic Theatrical Shorts. Disc 1's celebration of the singular Bugs Bunny and the doubly-delighting Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote wallops it out of the park all the way from "Baseball Bugs" to "Zoom and Bored". More heavy hitters step up to the plate for Disc 2's "All-Star Cartoon Party": Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Sylvester and Tweety (in the Oscar(R)-winning "Birds Anonymous"), Foghorn Leghorn and Henry Hawk (in the Oscar(R) nominee "Walky Talky Hawky"), Pepe le Pew, Ralph Wolf and Sam Sheepdog and more. Don't miss your chance at this very shiny, very funny Spotlight.