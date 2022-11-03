1954

Loophole

  • Crime

Release Date

March 27th, 1954

Studio

Allied Artists Pictures

Bank teller Mike Donovan (Barry Sullivan) takes the first step on the road to Perdition when he fails to report a $49,000 shortage. Accused of theft, Donovan is fired from his job. He is then prevented from finding other employment by Javert-like insurance investigator Gus Slavin (Charles McGraw). Despite many setbacks, Donovan attempts to clear his muddied name.

Cast

Barry SullivanMike Donovan
Dorothy MaloneRuthie Donovan
Charles McGrawGus Slavin
Don HaggertyNeil Sanford
Mary Beth HughesVera
Don BeddoeHerman Tate

