Bank teller Mike Donovan (Barry Sullivan) takes the first step on the road to Perdition when he fails to report a $49,000 shortage. Accused of theft, Donovan is fired from his job. He is then prevented from finding other employment by Javert-like insurance investigator Gus Slavin (Charles McGraw). Despite many setbacks, Donovan attempts to clear his muddied name.
|Barry Sullivan
|Mike Donovan
|Dorothy Malone
|Ruthie Donovan
|Charles McGraw
|Gus Slavin
|Don Haggerty
|Neil Sanford
|Mary Beth Hughes
|Vera
|Don Beddoe
|Herman Tate
