L'ora d'amore

"The Love Hour" is a film about confines, the complex barriers that make love relationships impossible. To explore this we've chosen a place where barriers are visible and insurmountable, a place where love becomes impossible: in jail. The separation, loneliness and institutionalization of prison life intensifies the waiting, the fears, the hopes, insecurity and neediness, emotional blackmail and dependency. A long tunnel of barriers progressively narrows and eventually blocks out the horizon for a love relationship.