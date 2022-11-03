Spoiled child Geoffrey Bramer teams up with a pair of small time crooks to pose as an aristocrat and steal jewelry from exclusive shops. During a a caper, Geoffrey is caught and is sentenced to a reformatory where young men are trained to be sailors. He is befriended by model in-mate Terry O'Mulvaney but soon starts to get them both in trouble.
|Mickey Rooney
|Terry O'Mulvaney
|Charles Coburn
|Captain Briggs
|Herbert Mundin
|Bosun 'Crusty' Jelks
|Terry Kilburn
|Albert Baker
|Gale Sondergaard
|Doris Clandon
|Peter Lawford
|Benny Potter
View Full Cast >