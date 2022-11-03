1938

Lord Jeff

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 16th, 1938

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Spoiled child Geoffrey Bramer teams up with a pair of small time crooks to pose as an aristocrat and steal jewelry from exclusive shops. During a a caper, Geoffrey is caught and is sentenced to a reformatory where young men are trained to be sailors. He is befriended by model in-mate Terry O'Mulvaney but soon starts to get them both in trouble.

Cast

Mickey RooneyTerry O'Mulvaney
Charles CoburnCaptain Briggs
Herbert MundinBosun 'Crusty' Jelks
Terry KilburnAlbert Baker
Gale SondergaardDoris Clandon
Peter LawfordBenny Potter

View Full Cast >

Images