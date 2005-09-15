2005

Lord of War

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 15th, 2005

Studio

Endgame Entertainment

Yuri Orlov is a globetrotting arms dealer. Through some of the deadliest war zones, Yuri struggles to stay one step ahead of a relentless Interpol agent, his business rivals, even some of his customers who include many of the world's most notorious dictators. Finally, Yuri must also face his own conscience.

Cast

Bridget MoynahanAva Fontaine Orlov
Jared LetoVitaly Orlov
Ethan HawkeJack Valentine
Eamonn WalkerAndre Baptiste Sr.
Ian HolmSimeon Weisz
Sammi RotibiAndre Baptiste Jr.

View Full Cast >

Images