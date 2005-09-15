Lord of War

Yuri Orlov is a globetrotting arms dealer. Through some of the deadliest war zones, Yuri struggles to stay one step ahead of a relentless Interpol agent, his business rivals, even some of his customers who include many of the world's most notorious dictators. Finally, Yuri must also face his own conscience.
|Bridget Moynahan
|Ava Fontaine Orlov
|Jared Leto
|Vitaly Orlov
|Ethan Hawke
|Jack Valentine
|Eamonn Walker
|Andre Baptiste Sr.
|Ian Holm
|Simeon Weisz
|Sammi Rotibi
|Andre Baptiste Jr.
