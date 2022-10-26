Not Available

Loretta Lynn: Still a Mountain Girl

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Explore the country legend's hard-fought road to stardom. From her Appalachian roots to the Oscar-winning biopic of her life, Coal Miner's Daughter, Loretta Lynn struggled to balance family and her music career and is still going strong after more than 50 years. The documentary premieres the same day Lynn's first new studio album in over 10 years is released.

Cast

Jack WhiteHimself
Sheryl CrowHerself
Willie NelsonHimself
Garth BrooksHimself
Trisha YearwoodHerself
Reba McEntireHerself

View Full Cast >

Images