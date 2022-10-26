Loretta Lynn: Still a Mountain Girl

Explore the country legend's hard-fought road to stardom. From her Appalachian roots to the Oscar-winning biopic of her life, Coal Miner's Daughter, Loretta Lynn struggled to balance family and her music career and is still going strong after more than 50 years. The documentary premieres the same day Lynn's first new studio album in over 10 years is released.
|Jack White
|Himself
|Sheryl Crow
|Herself
|Willie Nelson
|Himself
|Garth Brooks
|Himself
|Trisha Yearwood
|Herself
|Reba McEntire
|Herself
