Not Available

The main character of the film is an actor Lorik who lives in his fantasy world of played roles. Sometimes he can be Cyrano de Bergerac or King Richard. However, his main role, unperformed on the stage, but leading his life is the role of Rabbit from “Alice in Wonderland”: Lorik doesn’t perceive the facts of real life and is afraid of being himself, so he hides under the masks of his characters. But the metamorphoses which soon begin to happen with Lorik completely change his mindset, attitude towards life and people. Now his main goal is to save a little ill girl named Asya...