Los atracadores

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nothing seems to go right for the young trio who form the nexus of this drama about the effects of criminal behavior. The white-collar son of a lawyer is anxious to form a gang to rebel against what he considers to be the mistakes of the current establishment. He soon gets the son of a factory worker involved in his mission, and one other fellow, a petty criminal, also joins up. When the sister of one of the men has a harrowing encounter with white slavers the impromptu gang wreaks revenge on the culprits, but then the police get into the act and tragedy is the result.

Cast

Pierre BriceEl Señorito
Manuel GilRamón Orea Bellido
Julián MateosCarmelo Barrachina
Agnès SpaakIsabel

