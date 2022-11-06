Los atracadores

Not Available

Nothing seems to go right for the young trio who form the nexus of this drama about the effects of criminal behavior. The white-collar son of a lawyer is anxious to form a gang to rebel against what he considers to be the mistakes of the current establishment. He soon gets the son of a factory worker involved in his mission, and one other fellow, a petty criminal, also joins up. When the sister of one of the men has a harrowing encounter with white slavers the impromptu gang wreaks revenge on the culprits, but then the police get into the act and tragedy is the result.