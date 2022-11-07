Los cachorros

The child Cuellar enters sixth grade in a school for boys. While bathing in the shower after playing a football game, Judas is attacked by the dog on the loose school by mistake. The operation leaves no penis but Cuellar testicles. While his friends promise to keep the secret, everyone knows what happened. Years later this situation will create major problems affecting your emotional stability van.
|José Alonso
|Cuéllar
|Helena Rojo
|Protagonista
|Carmen Montejo
|Primera Actriz
|Augusto Benedico
|Primer Actor
