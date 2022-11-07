Not Available

Los cachorros

  • Drama

The child Cuellar enters sixth grade in a school for boys. While bathing in the shower after playing a football game, Judas is attacked by the dog on the loose school by mistake. The operation leaves no penis but Cuellar testicles. While his friends promise to keep the secret, everyone knows what happened. Years later this situation will create major problems affecting your emotional stability van.

Cast

José AlonsoCuéllar
Helena RojoProtagonista
Carmen MontejoPrimera Actriz
Augusto BenedicoPrimer Actor

