Los dan Faun

Los and Faun are close friends who comes from a very poor family in Melaka. Carlos Rodrigo and Ahmad Faun Bin Sulaiman made a decision to find their true life’s destiny in Kuala Lumpur. As soon as the reach there they start searching for their ideal job but due to Faun’s honesty they normally get into trouble and fired at the end of the day. On one particular as the owner of the shop was about to fire them the owner was complaining about how he has misplaced his wallet. All of a sudden Faun had this very strange headache and elaborated in detail where the wallet was located and surprisingly it was true. Los had a brilliant idea out of this new talent Faun has and plans to start a new business service that he will market.